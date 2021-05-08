Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CHMA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. 2,624,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHMA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

