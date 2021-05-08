China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.74

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 31338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.55%.

About China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

