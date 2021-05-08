Chonk (CHONK) Price Reaches $250.43

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $250.43 or 0.00426699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 50% against the dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $25,621.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.00788969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.35 or 0.09383726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

