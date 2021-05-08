Chris C. Ruble Sells 7,768 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
FWRD opened at $100.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.15.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.