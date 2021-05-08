Chris C. Ruble Sells 7,768 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FWRD opened at $100.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

