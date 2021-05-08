Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chubb by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $176.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,837 shares of company stock worth $2,689,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

