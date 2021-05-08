Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $200.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.80.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CHDN traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $201.24. 340,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,406. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.23 and its 200-day moving average is $206.51.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

