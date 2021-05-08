Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $200.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.80.
CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
CHDN traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $201.24. 340,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,406. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.23 and its 200-day moving average is $206.51.
In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
