Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $206.56, but opened at $197.56. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $199.24, with a volume of 355 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.23 and its 200-day moving average is $206.51.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

