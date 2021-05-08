Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

CHUY traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. 327,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

