CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.83.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.49. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$13.66 and a 12-month high of C$20.96.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,017,640. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

