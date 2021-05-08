CIBC Lowers BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.31. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$4.59.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.