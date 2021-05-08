iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$70.83 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$37.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.36. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.