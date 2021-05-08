Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.75.

CINF stock opened at $120.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $120.52.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

