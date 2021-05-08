Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.64

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as high as C$12.47. Cineplex shares last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 763,276 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.79.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$791.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. Analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.