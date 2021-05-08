Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.64

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as high as C$12.47. Cineplex shares last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 763,276 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$791.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. Analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit