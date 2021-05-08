Citigroup Raises Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $25.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,359. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $12,610,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Flex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

