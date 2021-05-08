Citigroup Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $11,520,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.