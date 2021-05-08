Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.96. 430,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

