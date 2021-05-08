Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $241.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

