Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $253.36. 10,170,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,975,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.