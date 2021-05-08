Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 24,146,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,024,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

