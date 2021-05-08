Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Shares in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 1.27% of iSun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iSun during the first quarter valued at $7,343,000.

iSun stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 70,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67. iSun, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million.

In other iSun news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $359,222.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,729,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $344,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191 in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

