Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Raised to $30.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

