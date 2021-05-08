Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CLNE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 9,112,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465,667. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

