ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLPT. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.52 million, a P/E ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. On average, research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $7,359,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 565.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 272,022 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $3,337,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

