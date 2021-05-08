Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Head to Head Analysis

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clikia and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network -126.02% -213.18% -70.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clikia and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $5.03 million 4.28 -$3.84 million N/A N/A

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Professional Diversity Network.

Risk & Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.86, meaning that its stock price is 1,786% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clikia and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

