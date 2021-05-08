Clipper Realty (CLPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts expect Clipper Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Earnings History for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

