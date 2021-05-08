Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$146.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.13 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.110–0.100 EPS.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $71.62. 7,155,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,398. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.