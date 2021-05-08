CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given “Hold” Rating at Argus

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Argus in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

CME Group stock opened at $202.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CME Group by 77.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CME Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

