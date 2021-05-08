Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $99.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

CTSH stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

