Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

