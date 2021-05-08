Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFI opened at $15.74 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

