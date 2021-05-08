Coinsbit Token (CNB) Market Cap Reaches $2.00 Million

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $300,525.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00103078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.06 or 0.00773314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.43 or 0.09058595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

CNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

