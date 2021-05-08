CoinUs (CNUS) 1-Day Volume Tops $47.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $91,646.68 and $47.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008010 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.