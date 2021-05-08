Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CLNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 281,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

