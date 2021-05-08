Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 129,564 shares.The stock last traded at $50.23 and had previously closed at $50.88.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 170,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

