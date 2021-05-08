Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

