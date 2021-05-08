Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aptiv by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $133.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.90.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.