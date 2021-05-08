Comerica Bank Trims Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $27.49.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.