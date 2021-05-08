Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

