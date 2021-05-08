CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $18.38. 8,887,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,921. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,324,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 814,475 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,720,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.