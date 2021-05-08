Community Health Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 946.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 975,437 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.