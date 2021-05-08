Comparing The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get HealthEquity alerts:

98.0% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HealthEquity and The Amacore Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $531.99 million 11.63 $39.66 million $1.38 54.01 The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than The Amacore Group.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and The Amacore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.44% 7.65% 3.49% The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HealthEquity and The Amacore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 3 6 1 2.80 The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $82.78, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than The Amacore Group.

Summary

HealthEquity beats The Amacore Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

The Amacore Group Company Profile

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.