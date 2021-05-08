Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

