Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.46

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 17166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

