Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.80 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $749.23 or 0.01278905 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $3.80 billion and $219.36 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

