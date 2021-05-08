Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

