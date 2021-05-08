Concert Pharmaceuticals’ (CNCE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.