Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of ED traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,755. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

