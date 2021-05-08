Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY21 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Shares of ED traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,755. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.