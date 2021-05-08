Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,755. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

