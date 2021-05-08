Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.
CPS stock traded up $6.27 on Friday, reaching $34.88. 485,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,152. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
About Cooper-Standard
