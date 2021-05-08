Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

CPS stock traded up $6.27 on Friday, reaching $34.88. 485,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,152. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

